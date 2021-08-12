SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Thursday night's Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Twilight Parade at the Illinois State Fair, along with a concert, have been canceled.
Due to severe weather in the Springfield area and the forecast from the National Weather Service, both events have been cancelled.
The fair also canceled the Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert scheduled for Thursday evening.
WAND will continue to update you of any further cancellations when and if they are announced.
