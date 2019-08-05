SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair is making fair food more affordable this year.
Each day participating food vendors will have a "Feeding Frenzy." The frenzy will be every day from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The 'Jaws' theme will play over the fairgrounds to signal the beginning and end of the frenzy. The theme song will play 15 minutes before the frenzy begins and 15 minutes before it ends.
Vendors will have reduced prices on select menu items.
"We believe the Illinois State Fair should be affordable, and accessible to everyone." said Kevin Gordon, Illinois State Fair Manager. "This promotion will help alleviate some of the cost burden to fairgoers and increase business for our vendors, so it's a win, win situation."
Participating vendors in the "Feeding Frenzy" promotion include:
Please check Illinois State Fair website or the Information Booths for an updated list of participating vendors, as well as vendor locations.