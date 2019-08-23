SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair saw its largest attendance since 2014 this year.
Early numbers for this year's fair show records for both revenue and ticket sales broken for the grandstand lineup.
Estimated attendance totals of nearly 509,000 are 37 percent higher than last year's projection of just over 370,000.
While there was a reduction in admissions for Sunday through Thursday, gate revenue was up over last year's fair.
More parking passes were sold this year than the previous 17 years.
This year's fair also saw an increase of vendors over last year by nearly 50.
"This year's fair took an already wonderful event to new heights, breaking records at the grandstand and bringing Illinoisans from all across the state together to celebrate everything that makes Illinois so special," said Governor JB Pritzker. "From barns packed with all that our agriculture industry has to offer to entertainment for Illinoisans of all ages, I'm thrilled my first state fair as governor was such a success."
"No matter the metric, this year's fair was undoubtedly a success," said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. "Our goal was to bring families back to the fair during the week. I feel our decision to reduce admission during the week was rewarded by the attendance of the public. The weather was wonderful, our promotions were well received, our grandstand lineup was historic and I spoke with many vendors and concessionaires pleased with the crowds and their revenues. I'm excited to see what this means for our total revenues once those numbers are finalized."