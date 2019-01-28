SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum has officially been renamed the The Coliseum of Champions.
The Coliseum was built in 1901 and had been deemed unstable due to structural issues.
The Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation garnered donations to help repair it.
A $1 million contribution was also given by Bruce Rauner's family.
The Coliseum is now able to be fully restored and reopened in time for the 2019 Illinois State Fair.
A naming contest gave all Illinois 4-H, FFA and Junior Horsemen's Council members the chance to submit their ideas to rename the Coliseum.
The winners were Emma Eathington (Fairview Huskies 4-H), Elaina Kessler (Clay City FFA) & Kylie Neisler (Country Roots 4-H Club of Montgomery County) who all submitted the winning entry of The Coliseum of Champions.
Emma, Elaina and Kylie will receive a silver platter of recognition, an Illinois State Fair Mega-Pass and be the guests of honor at a Grand Re-opening event.