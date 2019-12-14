FARGO, N.D (WAND) - It was a battle of field goals as North Dakota State took down Illinois State 9-3 in an FCS quarterfinal Saturday.
All it took was three second-quarter field goals off the foot of NDSU kicker Griffin Crosa, and the defense did the rest.
The Redbirds' only points came from Sam Fenlason's 27-yard field goal in the third quarter, which capped off a 70-yard drive. ISU only reached bison territory one other time.
It was the second time this season the Bison held the Redbirds to 3 points. NDSU beat Illinois state 37-3 in their Oct 5. conference matchup.
The top-seeded Bison (14-0) will host No. 5 seed Montana State next week in the semifinals. NDSU has won an FCS-record 35 straight games. It is tied for the fifth-most consecutive wins among all Division I programs. NDSU has won seven of the last eight FCS Championships, including the last two.