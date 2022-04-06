(WAND) - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced the recipients of the 2022 Small Equipment Grant Program.
A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program provides grants of up to $26,000 each for purchasing small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
“All communities deserve safety, and this program helps ensure our smaller and rural fire districts aren’t left behind when it comes to the tools they need to do their jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to be able to provide more than 100 districts with new lifesaving equipment. It’s another way we can demonstrate our gratitude for all that they do to help their neighbors live safely.”
“Funding provided from our Small Equipment Grant Program is a huge benefit, especially to our rural volunteer departments in the state. These funds allow departments to purchase important equipment their firefighters/EMT’s need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.
“Grant programs, such as the State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant, are vital to rural volunteer departments like ours. These funds allow us to purchase equipment that we might not have been able to afford, allowing our firefighters and EMT’s to continue providing the service our community has come to expect,” said Bethany Fire Protection District Chief Mike Jennings. By upgrading our SCBA filling station, this will allow us to accommodate our mutual aid departments who we rely on due to staffing shortages.”
“The Small Equipment Grant Program is one of the best investments the Fire Marshal's Office can offer. It gives a financial incentive to many small fire departments, that struggle with the costs of all the needed equipment each fire department is required to have so they may operate safely,” said Carrier Mills Mayor Tracy Felty.
All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.
Grant recipients and awards are listed below:
Adams:
Loraine Fire Protection District- $26,000
Ursa Fire Protection District- $17,165
Alexander:
Tamms Volunteer Fire Department- $26,000
Bond:
Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District- $25,645.68
Bureau:
Bureau Fire Protection District- $26,000
Cherry Fire Protection District- $22,909.05
Calhoun:
North Calhoun Fire Protection District- $25,011
Carroll:
Savanna Fire Department- $25,320
Champaign:
Ivesdale Fire Protection District- $26,000
Ludlow Fire Protection District- $25,466.28
Pesotum Fire Protection District- $24,722.25
Sadorus Fire Protection District- $26,000
Clark:
West Union Community Fire Protection District- $25,888
Clinton:
Germantown Rural Fire Protection District- $15,625
Huey Ferrin Boulder Fire Protection District- $26,000
Santa Fe Fire Protection District- $26,000
Coles:
Wabash Fire Protection District- $21,539
Cook:
Blue Island Fire Department- $25,898
Central Stickney Fire Protection District- $25,750
Rosemont Public Safety- $26,000
Dekalb:
Shabbona Community Fire Protection District- $19,546.17
DeWitt:
Clinton Fire & Rescue- $24,770
Douglas:
Newman Community Fire Protection District- $12,688.02
DuPage:
Bensenville Fire Protection District- $26,000
Village of Villa Park- $20,550
Edgar:
Chrisman Fire Protection District- $26,000
Effingham:
Tri-County Fire Protection District- $25,566
Fayette:
St. Peter Fire Protection District- $24,630
Ford:
Roberts Melvin Fire Protection District- $26,000
Franklin:
City of Zeigler Fire Department- $26,000
Fulton:
Farmington Fire Protection District- $26,000
Lewistown Fire Protection District- $26,000
Gallatin:
Shawneetown Fire Department- $26,000
Village of Omaha Fire Department- $24,293.52
Greene:
Carrolton Fire Protection District- $19,900
Grundy:
Mazon Fire Protection District- $25,905
South Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department- $26,000
Henry:
Bishop Hill Community Fire Protection District- $19,546.17
Galva Fire Department- $25,100
Kewanee Community Fire Protection District- $26,000
Iroquois:
Crescent Iroquois Fire Department- $26,000
Jackson:
Dowell Volunteer Fire Department- $26,000
Jefferson:
Waltonville Fire Protection District- $25,591.05
Webber Township Fire Protection District- $25,996.87
Kane:
Village of Carpentersville Fire Department- $10,056
Kankakee:
City of Kankakee Fire Department- $26,000
Salina Township Fire Protection District- $25,412
Knox:
East Galesburg Volunteer Fire Department- $25,828
Elba Salem Fire Protection District- $26,000
Maquon Fire Protection District- $16,737.08
LaSalle:
Naplate Fire Department- $25,980
LaSalle/Livingston:
Reading Township Volunteer Fire Department- $25,820
Lee:
Paw Paw Community Fire Protection District- $20,000
Livingston:
Dwight EMS- $17,638
Logan:
New Holland Fire Protection District- $20,576
Macon:
Blue Mound Fire Protection District- $26,000
Macoupin:
Staunton Area Ambulance Service- $16,732.48
Madison:
Hamel Community Fire Protection District- $22,665.70
Marine Community Fire Protection District- $26,000
Meadowbrook Fire Department- $19,546.16
Marion:
Iuka Fire Protection District- $24,310
Odin Fire Protection District- $26,000
Mason:
Bath Fire Protection District- $26,000
Easton Rural Fire Protection District- $19,800
Massac:
Joppa Fire Department- $26,000
Massac County Fire Protection District- $26,000
McDonough:
Industry Fire Protection District- $24,134
New Salem Fire Protection District- $23,475
McLean:
Lexington Community Fire Protection District- $25,575
Monroe:
Maeystown Rural Fire Protection District- $25,575
Montgomery:
Coffeen Fire Protection District- $25,560
Moultrie:
Bethany Fire Protection District- $19,000
Ogle:
Rochelle Fire Department- $24,000
Stillman Fire Protection District- $25,764
Peoria:
Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District- $12,990
Perry:
Tamaroa Fire Protection District- $26,000
Piatt:
DeLand Fire Protection District- $26,000
Northern Piatt County Fire Protection District- $16,500
Pike:
Baylis Fire Protection District- $23,525
Griggsville Fire Department- $25,372
Hull-Kinderhook Fire Department- $26,000
Spring Creek Fire Protection District- $26,000
Pope:
Rural Pope County Fire Protection District- $25,719
Pulaski:
Mound City Fire Department- $26,000
Mounds Fire Department- $19,158.41
Putnam:
Standard Fire Protection District- $26,000
Randolph:
Baldwin Community Fire Protection District- $22,771
Saline:
Village of Carrier Mills Fire Department- $26,000
Sangamon:
New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Protection District- $25,082
Schuyler:
Hickory-Kerton Fire Protection District- $18,526
St. Clair:
Church Road Fire Protection District- $25,908.56
Midway Fire Protection District- $26,000
Millstadt Fire Protection District- $26,000
Prairie Du Pont Fire Protection District- $25,825.25
St. Libory Fire Department- $25,100
Tazewell:
Armington Community Fire Protection District- $22,850
Union:
Alto Pass Fire Protection District- $26,000.
Dongola Fire Department- $25,962.36
Wabash:
Mt. Carmel Fire Department- $25,160.01
Wayne:
Wayne Fire Protection District #1- $21,628.93
White:
Village of Crossville- $15,300
Will:
Custer Fire Protection District- $25,120
Frankfort Fire Protection District- $24,295
Steger Estates Fire Protection District- $26,000
