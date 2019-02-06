URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal is coming to Urbana to recognize the Urbana Fire Department's achievement.
Fire Marshal Matt Perez will be in Urbana at 11 a.m. Wednesday to recognize the community achievement of a Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO).
A plaque of recognition will be presented at the Urbana Fire Department.
ISO is an organization that collects and evaluates fire suppression capabilities in over 46,000 communities across the country.
Insurance companies use ISO ratings to help establish fair premiums for homeowners and property fire insurance.
Urbana's rating was effective Aug. 1, 2018.
ISO's PPC Classifications are determined by the following method:
• An ISO auditor analyzes several aspects of fire protection
• The classifications range from 1, being the very best, to 10, being the least desirable
• ISO ratings based on the community's fire services, quality of the community's water system and the community's emergency communications system.