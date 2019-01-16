SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Museum and Collections Center is hosting a Brown Bag program on firefly research.
On Wed., Jan. 16 from noon to 1:00 p.m., ISM adjunct researcher Dr. Tracy Evans will present recent research on fireflies.
Dr. Evans participated in a citizen science project called "Firefly Watch" hosted by the Museum of Science in Boston from 2008-2016.
Information on firefly habitats and activity were collected from more than a dozen foreign countries and 40 of the 48 contiguous United States.
They went on to use the data to analyze the relationship of firefly abundance to the weather variables of temperature, precipitation, and soil moisture.
Dr. Evans will present the results of her research project.
Every month, the Illinois State Museum invites the public for a different speaker and topic on the third Wednesday of each month as part of the Brown Bag Lectures, held at the ISM Research and Collections Center at 1011 E. Ash St. in Springfield.