SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Wednesday is the final day of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
It's a 3-day holiday from Mexico honoring loved ones who have died.
The Illinois State Museum has a new exhibit commemorating the holiday.
'Honrando a Nuestros Ancestros: The Bridge Between the Living and the Dead' is the first of it’s kind at the museum.
The exhibit was created by the community and centered around community involvement.
It contains 5 ofrendas, which are displays honoring the friends and family members who have passed.
Each ofrenda has pictures of the loved ones and offerings of food, water, and candles, and décor.
The gifts are for the spirits
They were designed in collaboration with the Mexican Cultural Center DuPage, Hispanic Women of Springfield, and students from the Diversity Center at the University of Illinois Springfield.
"This is our first time doing a Day of the Dead exhibit,” said ISM Director of Interpretation Jenn Edginton.
“Especially putting an emphasis on community collaboration. So, we had everyone design their own ofrendas and we gave them the space. We helped with how to communicate with our visitors. So, you'll see some signage that's bilingual across.”
The exhibit will be on display through January 2nd. The museum is hosting a Family Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where families can make their own contributions.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
