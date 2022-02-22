SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Museum will host the Mobile Museum of Tolerance this week.
The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be directly in front of the building at 502 South Spring St. in Springfield from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is a free, traveling museum and classroom. Led by an Illinois licensed educator, it aims to inspire people to use their voices to speak up against anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, intolerance, and hate.
The Illinois State Museum invites the public to visit the Mobile Museum of Tolerance throughout the day to engage in dialogue and participate in immersive experiences. The experience is suitable for 5th-grade students through adults.
Admission is free for guests to visit the Mobile Museum of Tolerance and Illinois State Museum. However, all guests must observe health and safety protocols. A limited number of visitors are allowed on the bus at any one time, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The public may also view the Mobile Museum content virtually at www.mmot.com.
