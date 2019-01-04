SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Museum in Springfield is launching a new event series on Jan. 25.
The January theme will be, "Bye, Bye Bicentennial" in celebration of the Museum's Bicentennial & Beyond: The Illinois Legacy Collection exhibition, which will close on Feb. 3.
The "Museum After Hours" event will be from 5 to 8 p.m..
Those 21 and older can attend.
There will be a scavenger hunt with prizes, Illinois trivia, and door prizes.
Jazz by Footprints with Virgil Rhodes will perform live.
Drinks will include beer from Obed and Isaac's Microbrewery, wine from Danenberger Family Vineyards, and non-alcoholic beverages.
Cooper's StrEATside Bistro will have food for purchase.
Tickets are $10 for members of the Museum Society and $15 for non-members.
All tickets include a beverage, with additional beverages and food available for purchase.
Tickets will be available at the door or online.
All proceeds from the "Museum After Hours" series will support educational programs at the Illinois State Museum.