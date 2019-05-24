SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Visitors to the Illinois State Museum in Springfield can have unlimited access to the museum for just $10 with the summer pass.
"The Illinois State Museum has extensive exhibits and a calendar full of programs that seek to tell the story of the land, life, people and art of Illinois – so much so that we know people will want to come back again and again," said Elizabeth Bazan, interim director of education, Illinois State Museum. "That's why we're so excited to offer unlimited access to the great things the museum has to offer for a one-time $10 fee this summer."
$10 gives a visitor admission from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
That includes admission to the museum and all summer programming including weekly tours, the Summer Film Fest, Super Saturdays, Story Times, and more.
The Illinois State Museum Summer Pass can be purchased at the Illinois State Museum admission desk.
Each Summer Pass is good for one adult admission during the museum's regular operating hours.
Summer Pass holders are not entitled to Museum Society Membership benefits such as program discounts and members-only events.
Regular museum admission is $5 for adults ages 19-64.
Admission for children, seniors, veterans, and military personnel is free.
Through Labor Day, admission also is free for the families of veterans and active duty military personnel through the Blue Star Museum program.
The 2019 Illinois State Museum Summer Pass will expire Sept. 2.