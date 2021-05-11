(WAND)- Illinois State Police Officers are currently responding to a property damage crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 103.
Due to wreckage from the crash being removed from the median, southbound traffic in the area is reduced to one lane.
Anyone traveling in the area is encouraged to use caution while driving and slow down.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
