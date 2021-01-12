(WAND)- Throughout January, the Illinois State Police will be conducting ACE patrols in Champaign County.
Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols allow the ISP to prevent, detect, and take enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Patrols will be vigilant for reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic, and most importantly:
- Driving Under the Influence (DUI);
- Safety Belt and Child Restraint use;
- Speeding;
- Distracted Driving; and,
- All Illinois Vehicle Code and Criminal Violations.
According to the ISP, 30% of all fatal motor vehicle accidents in Illinois are alcohol and drug impairment-related.
The ACE program will allow officers to work more efficiently at removing DUI offenders off the road.
