MT.VERNON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police has requested the help of the Mt. Vernon Police Department to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the MVPD.
According to police, on June 2, at approximately 2:43 a.m., MVPD officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1800 block of South 10th Street in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Police say an MVPD officer encountered an individual who matched the description of the suspect involved in the armed robbery.
As the MVPD officer approached, Fredrick Goss, 55, of Mt. Vernon, began to flee on foot.
During the foot chase, gunfire was exchanged between Goss and the MVPD officer.
Goss was struck by gunfire and taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The MVPD officer was uninjured.
Police recovered a firearm at the scene along with evidence relating to the armed robbery.
At this time, no additional information will be released by ISP Zone 7
ISP Zone 7 Investigations is leading this open and ongoing investigation.
