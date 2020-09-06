EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday that happened near Edgar County.
Police said it happened on IL Rt 133 at 600 E. Officials said a 32-year-old man was traveling south. That is when he blew a stop sign and the struck the front of another car traveling east.
The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The Edgar County Coroner will release his name at a later time. The driver of the other car was not injured.
