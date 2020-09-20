LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police is joining forces with law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada for "Operation Clear Track".
Operation Clear Track is the single largest rail-safety law enforcement initiative in North America.
It's coordinated by Amtrak, Operation Lifesaver Inc. and Operation Lifesaver Canada. Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the number of railway crossing and trespassing incidents in the U.S and Canada. These incidents injure or kill more than 2,100 people each year.
The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, Sept. 21-27.
ISP District 18 Commander, Captain Gillock stated, “As we enter Rail Safety Week, I would like to ask all motorists and pedestrians to remain alert and aware of their surroundings. Please remember, not all railroad crossings are marked with electronic signal devices. Many rural railroad crossings only have the crossbuck sign. Whether you are familiar with the area or not, you should always slow down, stop look and listen for oncoming trains.” Captain Gillock continued by stating, “Our goal is for everyone to make it home safely to their family.”
“The goal of Operation Clear Track and Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior near tracks and trains, in support of OLI’s mission to save lives,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, law enforcement agencies will be participating in a virtual Operation Clear Track event this year. Police and sheriff departments across North America will be promoting rail safety through social media messages, by sharing Operation Lifesaver’s #STOPTrackTragedies public service announcements and other videos, and by posting other rail safety information to their department websites. Participating police departments will also be emphasizing the importance of obeying rail crossing and trespassing laws throughout Rail Safety Week.
For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail-safety initiatives and tips, please visit www.oli.org.
