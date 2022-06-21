PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois State Police K9 will receive a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.
According to police, ISP K9 Odin will receive the new gear from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Odin’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, IL. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The non-profit started in 2009, provides potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.
