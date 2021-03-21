PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A search by Illinois State Police yesterday turned up skeletal remains in a Pana field.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents found the remains in a field near the 2500 block of E. 6th Street in Pana.
Yesterday was an expansion of the search for Daniel Crosby who was last spotted in the area of February 2020.
The skeletal remains were found in an area to the North and East of the last known location of Daniel Crosby; beyond areas that had previously been searched.
The family of Daniel “Danny” Crosby told WAND News, ”we would like to thank the searchers and ISP. We’re tremendously grateful for their persistent efforts to bring us answers, and we are grateful for the professionalism and compassion of the search team. We loved Danny dearly. He was an amazing kid. We are relieved to have answers.”
The remains have not yet been officially identified and need a forensic review. A preliminary evaluation of the remains showed no signs of trauma.
The search yesterday was conducted by DCI Zone 4, the Chris-Mont (Christian and Montgomery County) Emergency Management Agency, Pana Police Department, Pana Fire Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner’s Office, the ISP Crime Scene Services, as well as numerous other agencies.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at (217)782-4750.
