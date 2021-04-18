CLARKSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in a missing persons investigation.
Sherry Hubbartt, 72, was reported missing by her family to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Saturday.
She was last seen at her home in Clarksburg, IL.
Hubbartt is 5 foot 1, weighs 180 pounds and she has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say Hubbartt is in the company of Clayton Anderson, 25. He is 5 foot 10 and weighs 290 pounds. He has "sandy" hair and hazel eyes.
Police say Hubbartt and Anderson are traveling in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala with the handicapped license plate 250051.
Anyone with any information about where Hubbartt or Anderson are located should call Illinois State Police at 217-867-2050 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.