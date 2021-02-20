Springfield, ILL (WAND)- Illinois State Police District 9 Troopers Issued multiple citations violating Scott's Law.
Officials said 14 citations were issued on February 19 on Interstate 55 south of Springfield.
ISP said they will continue to enforce Scott's Law.
Scott's Law, commonly called the Move Over Law states traveling motorists needs to slow down and move over while emergency response vehicles are on the side of the road helping those stranded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.