(WAND)- Illinois State Police responded to a medical emergency regarding a baby being delivered on I-55 Wednesday morning.
According to police, they were called out to I-55, southbound south of Cass Avenue, around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.
When Troopers and paramedics arrived on the scene, the woman had already delivered the baby.
Troopers were able to assist in helping keep the baby warm by providing blankets.
The woman and the baby were taken to a nearby hospital in the area.
ISP Troopers transported the male occupant to the same local area hospital as the woman.
At this time, no further information has been released.
