(WAND) - A retired K9 for the Illinois State Police has passed away.
K9 Xocko served for nearly nine years with Lt. Colonel Chris Owen before retiring on Jan. 1, 2015.
After retirement, he lived in rural Illinois, hanging out with his family, kids, and relaxing in a big barn.
During his career Xocko was responsible for the seizure of over five tons of contraband, several millions of dollars of illegal proceeds, hundreds of criminal arrests, and the apprehensions of numerous major criminals.
Xocko participated in community and school events for children in Illinois.
ISP posted on Facebook, "K9 Xocko was a fierce force on the streets and a tremendous assets to the Illinois State Police. He was loved by Lt. Colonel Owen and many Troopers who worked alongside him on the arrests. Spending nine years in a squad car with a K9 partner every day is a bond like no other. He will be dearly missed."