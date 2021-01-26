SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are searching for a stolen Pleasant Plains police vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle was taken during an incident in Pleasant Plains on Jan. 24, around 11:15 p.m.
ISP Zone 4 agents are actively tracking down leads to determine the whereabouts of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the vehicle's location is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.
No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is on-going.
