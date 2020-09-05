SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Several First Responder Agencies are investigating a string of small fires that took place near Sangamon County.
Illinois State Police District 9, State Fire Marshal's Office and Springfield said several small fires that occurred along I-55 Northbound between milepost 95 near South Grand Avenue and milepost 108 near the Williamsville exit.
Officials say they found several weapons designed to start fires in the vicinity.
Anyone that has any information regarding these incidents should contact ISP District 9 at 217-786-6677.
