COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois State Police Trooper tasked with enforcing the law has been arrested by fellow officers.
According to Illinois State Police, Trooper Nolan Morgan, 40, of Greenville, was arrested for possession and manufacture of a controlled substance. State Police say the investigation began after investigators received internal information that Morgan was involved in the possession and manufacturing of drugs at his home.
Investigators conducted multiple witness interviews and conducted a search of Morgan’s place of residence, where they gathered evidence, including approximately 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for delivery, to support an arrest.
Morgan has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver and Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, psilocybin mushrooms.
Morgan was assigned to District 11 Patrol in Collinsville after graduating the Illinois State Police Academy in June of 2018.
Morgan is being held at the Bond County Jail awaiting his next court appearance. Illinois State Police said Saturday that Morgan has been relieved of his police duties.
