JOLIET, Ill. (WAND) - Officials said an Illinois State Police trooper was struck by a DUI driver while helping with a traffic crash.
ISP said it happened at approximately 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Officials were investigating a two-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 260 in Will County.
Police said the Trooper was stationary with lights activated in order to assist with directing traffic onto Illinois Route 126.
When the Trooper was in his squad car, a 2017 black Acura crashed head on into the Trooper’s squad car injuring him.
The Trooper was taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Acura, 36-year-old Liem T. Nguyen from Joliet, IL, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law and Driving Under the Influence.
A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of at least $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.
If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for anywhere between six months and two years.
So far this year, there have been 21 ISP squad cars hit due to to Scott’s Law and 13 Troopers have been injured in Scott’s Law-related crashes.
