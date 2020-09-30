SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services unveiled the online sexual assault tracking system, known as CheckPoint, that will allow sexual assault survivors to monitor the progress of evidence taken in their cases.
The CheckPoint system can be found on the Illinois State Police website by clicking HERE.
The system will let survivors of sexual assault monitor the status of evidence in their case, from collection at the hospital, through law enforcement pick-up and submission to the forensic lab, and ultimately to the State's Attorney's office where final results will be received.
The system will use unique case numbers and passwords to limit access to survivors and law enforcement and ensure privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.