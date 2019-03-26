SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Education and enforcement ... that is how the director of the Illinois State police says he plans on stopping Scott's Law violations.
So far in 2019, 14 state police cars have been hit, resulting in one fatality.
Director Brendan Kelly says this year, state police have written twice as many citations for Scott's Law compared to last year.
"So far, there have been 494 citations issued and at this time last year, there were 184," Kelly said.
According to Kelly, there is no common denominator between the crashes, but he hopes educating the public will help.
"If you see an emergency vehicle with its lights activated, whether they are handling a crash or making an arrest, please slow down and move over," Kelly said.
State police are also taking extra measures to enforce Scott's Law.
"Effective immediately, we will be directing existing funds of our 2019 fiscal budget, adding over 2,000 man hours to Scott's Law enforcement," Kelly said.