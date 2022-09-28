SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) —The Illinois State Police is warning the public of a telephone scam that is currently circulating throughout the state. In this scam, the caller ID indicates the Illinois State Police is calling.
These scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” in which they disguise their phone number to look like another one of their choosing. In this case the Illinois State Police.
The Illinois State Police is asking citizens to be aware of this telephone scam and to remember no personal information or money would ever be requested by a legitimate representative of the Illinois State Police.
Citizens receiving these calls are to hang up immediately without providing personal information.
