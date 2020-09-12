SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Senator Terry Link submitted his resignation letter from the Senate on Friday.
Link served the 30th Legislative District of Illinois.
His resignation went into effect Saturday morning.
In response to his resignation, Senate President Don Harmon said, “I look forward to welcoming and working with a new senator from Lake County. We’ve got a lot of work to do for the people of Illinois.”
Link was charged with tax evasion by the U.S. District Court back on August 13th, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.