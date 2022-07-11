SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday the return of more than $45,000 to the American Cancer Society.
The money came from two bank accounts belonging to Diane Koszyk of Elmwood Park, Illinois, and was turned over to the Illinois Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division after her death.
Koszyk died in 2017, at age 78, in Seasons Hospice, which was then located at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She had selected the American Cancer Society as beneficiary and co-beneficiary on savings and checking accounts with JPMorgan Chase & Co. The combined amount, plus interest, totaled $45,069.
“We are honored to return these funds to the American Cancer Society and to carry out the wishes of Diane Koszyk,” Frerichs said. “While Diane passed away five years ago, her generosity lives on. Her gift will help the American Cancer Society as it pursues its mission to free the world from cancer.”
“The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is proud to have worked with state Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office to help fulfill Ms. Koszyk’s final wishes, and we are grateful for her generosity towards the American Cancer Society,” said Shana Crews, ACS CAN government relations director. “Since 1991, cancer mortality has been reduced by 31 percent because of public supporters like Ms. Koszyk and elected officials like Treasurer Frerichs who empower us to fight for a world without cancer.”
Koszyk spent more than 30 years working in the Richard J. Daley Center in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, said her granddaughter, Jennifer Honig.
She had survived ovarian cancer but later developed the stomach cancer that caused her death. Other family members also died of cancer.
Unclaimed property refers to money or accounts within financial institutions or companies in which there has been no activity for several years and the legal owner has not responded to inquiries from the business.
One of the responsibilities of the Illinois state treasurer is to safeguard unclaimed property.
To find out if you have unclaimed property, click HERE.
