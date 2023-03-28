SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced an online auction of unclaimed property will take place April 3 through April 7.
Collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 500 unclaimed property items to be auctioned off.
“The online auction is an excellent and convenient opportunity to shop for collectibles and other memorabilia,” said Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “Jewelry, cards, and souvenirs could be a wonderful addition to a personal collection or a unique gift to a friend of relative.”
Items to be auctioned include a 14-karat gold link bracelet, Victorian trade cards and a 1924 Saint‑Gaudens $20 U.S. gold coin.
Other available items are Beanie Babies stuffed toys, collectible sports items and cards, fine jewelry, coins and currency from the United States and other countries, Elvis Presley memorabilia, comic books and costume jewelry.
To view auction items, go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled “Storefronts.” Scroll down to the Illinois State Treasurer Unclaimed Property Auction, select it and then click on the tab labeled “Upcoming Store Items.”
To be eligible to participate in the auction, prospective bidders must register with iBid if they have not previously done so. The registration process is simple: Go to ibid.illinois.gov/ and select the tab labeled “Register now.” For questions, call 217-557-8567.
The treasurer’s office is responsible for unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the treasurer’s office after private entities have tried for several years to locate the owner.
Items considered for auction typically have not been touched by their owners for ten years.
All auction proceeds will be held for the rightful owners, no matter how long it takes.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.