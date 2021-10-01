CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police trooper who was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side has died, according to NBC Chicago.
NBC Chicago reported, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the officer was initially taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
ISP stated an officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 1:43 p.m. on the expressway near West 43rd Street, and a trooper was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
"This incident is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time," state police added.
The shooting comes one day after Illinois State Police announced they were doubling their patrol presence on expressways amid an increase in shootings starting Friday evening.
