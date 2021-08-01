CHICAGO (WAND) - A state trooper was struck by a DUI driver while investigating a crash.
At approximately 11:54 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police officials investigated a traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper on Interstate 94 southbound near 59th Street in Cook County.
ISP said a fully marked ISP squad car with three troopers inside was stopped with emergency lights activated, conducting a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, police said a three-vehicle crash occurred in the lanes of traffic nearby, causing all traffic to stop. The Troopers got out of the squad car to assist with the crash and guide the vehicles to the right shoulder.
As one Trooper was in the lane helping with traffic control, a Red Ford traveling southbound failed to yield and the left driver’s side rear view mirror of the Ford hit the left shoulder and upper arm of the Trooper. The Trooper was taken to a local area hospital for treatment and has since been released.
The Ford stopped at the scene and the driver, Alcantar A. Castellanos, a 33-year-old man from Chicago, was charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Improper Lane Usage.
Anyone who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
So far this year, police said there have been 17 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 10 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes.
“We are halfway through 2021 and we have nearly doubled the number of squad car crashes and personnel injuries related to Scott’s Law violations, compared to this time last year. It is very important that drivers are aware of the dangers faced by our Troopers and continue to make responsible choices when behind the wheel,” stated ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “Scott’s Law crashes and driving while under the influence, are callous crimes and both totally preventable, so we will continue to enforce for the safety and well-being of all of our citizens,” he concluded.
