COLLINSVILLE, Illinois (WAND) - An Illinois State trooper was struck by a tractor-trailer while working a traffic crash along I-55 Wednesday evening, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.
The trooper was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit shortly before 11 p.m.
According to authorities, the trooper was airlifted to an area hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
This is the 14th trooper hit while working incidents with their emergency lights activated since January 1, 2019, said Josh Korando, Illinois State Police spokesperson.
This story will be updated as more information arrives in the newsroom.