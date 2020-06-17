NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Campus offices at Illinois State University are back open to the public.
Offices reopened Monday, June 15 with limited staffing to help campus visitors.
This is part of Illinois State University's Redbird Return Plan, a phased approach to bringing staff and faculty back to campus ahead of the fall semester.
Campus buildings will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Face coverings are required for employees and visitors in common indoor areas.
Facilities Management is providing University departments withdisinfecting wipes, individual 2-ounce hand sanitizers, larger departmental hand sanitizer containers, a package of disposable face coverings (intended for guests in need), and examples of health education signage for posting in office areas.
Mail Services resumed regular mail delivery to campus offices on June 15.
