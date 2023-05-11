SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois House could pass a plan next week making changes to attire allowed for public school graduation. Senate Bill 1446 would requires schools to allow students to celebrate their cultural, ethnic, or religious identity during graduation ceremonies.
The legislation was filed by Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs) and Rep. Maurice West II (D-Rockford) in response to an incident last year when a Native American student was told he couldn't wear an eagle feather with his graduation cap.
Administrators at Evanston Township High School told Nimkii Curley he would be barred from walking across the stage if he didn't take off his feather and native beads. Curley told administrators multiple times that he couldn't do that because the Native symbols were much more than decorations.
Advocates told a House education committee Thursday that Native American students are often gifted eagle feathers and other tribal regalia as a means of pride and gratitude for their academic achievement.
"The request to remove him was not simply following the rules at the door," said Andrew Johnson, Executive Director of the Native American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois. "It perpetuated the demand for Native people to check who we are at the door at educational institutions."
WAND News had an opportunity to speak with Curley about his experience during a Native American advocacy day at the Capitol last fall.
"For the male side of my family, my grandfather was a boarding school survivor and my father didn't graduate from high school," Curley said. "So I would have been the one to break the cycle. I would have been the one to have that graduation ceremony, so that's why it's really important for us. It was really saddening for my family, especially when it got taken from us."
House Democrats and Republicans stressed that no one should have to go through this situation and every culture should be recognized by schools.
Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) said she will call the bill for a vote in her education committee Tuesday.
"As a preacher in the Christian faith, I was always given the opportunity to wear a cross if I so desired at any function I went to," West said. "If I'm able to wear my Christian garments and my Christian necklaces without any restrictions, the same should go for any other cultural garments or religious garments as well."
This proposal passed out of the Senate on a 49-4 vote on March 30.
