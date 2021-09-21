(WAND)- Illinois Supreme Court extends the eviction order to October 3.
The Court announced the decision on Tuesday to extend the temporary stay on residential evictions through October 3, the same date that Gov. Pritzker's moratorium is set to expire.
Amended Order M.R. 30370 is available on the Court website by clicking here. The extension will allow for more rental assistance to be distributed through the statewide Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP).
CBRAP was initially launched in Illinois on September 15, allowing litigants to qualify for up to 12 months of past-due rent and three months of future rent to prevent eviction and homelessness.
The Court and the Illinois Judicial Conference created the Illinois Judicial Conference's Court Operations During COVID-19 Task Force, who recommended these amendments be made.
The Task Force was created to serve as a rapid response unit to address ongoing challenges to court operations caused by the pandemic.
