ILLINOIS (WAND)- Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman announced she will be retiring in July after more than 20 years on the state's high court.
Justice Garman, a republican jurist, who represented the Forth Judicial District, Danville and Vermilion Counties and all of Illinois at every level of our state’s court system.
Justice Garman released an official statement saying "There is no doubt that I have had the role of a lifetime, a privilege to serve the people of the state of Illinois as a member of the court system at every level. But this is the right time for me to step back from my public role and allow someone else to assume this all-important position."
Her full official statement is attached below.
