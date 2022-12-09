(WAND) - The Illinois Supreme Court Pretrial Implementation Task Force will host a town hall meeting on December 16 at noon via Zoom to address the Legislature’s recent amendments to the Pretrial Fairness Act as found in Public Act 102- 1104.
Meetings are used to update stakeholders and the community on the work of the Task Force as it helps jurisdictions prepare for the changes coming when the PFA goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The Task Force was started in 2020 by the Illinois Supreme Court.
The PFA, legislation passed as part of Public Act 101-652, abolishes the use of cash bail in pretrial release decisions as of Jan. 1 and establishes new processes for pretrial release and detention decisions.
