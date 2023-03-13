SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments on a constitutional challenge to the SAFE-T Act on Tuesday, March 14.
The SAFE-T Act was passed by the Illinois Legislature in January 2021 and was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker. It was set to take effect on January 1, but was put on hold when an emergency temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction was upheld by the high court right before it was set to take effect.
Under the SAFE-T Act judges would determine a person's bond based on whether they are considered a danger to the public and whether they are a flight risk. But there will be no money required for any suspect to be released from jail before their trial.
Right now, suspects are let out of jail until their trial if they pay 10% of a bond set by a judge and agree to bail conditions.
Opponents of the SAFE-T Act have cited studies showing similar bail reform efforts in Illinois have led to an increase in violent crime.
The ACLU and other advocates said the Pretrial Fairness Act will cut down on the damage done to innocent people who are locked up before a judge can hear their case.
Oral arguments in the case will be heard by the Illinois Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. WAND News will have coverage of the court proceedings.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
