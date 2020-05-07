SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Illinois has processed over one million unemployment claims, according to the Illinois Department of Employment and Security.
So far the state has processed 74,476 new initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 2. In total the state has processed 1,006,925 in initial claims from March 1 through May 2.
This number is nearly 12 times the number of claims in the same period last year. Last year IDES processed 78,100 claims.
While the number of initial claims has slightly declined over the last two weeks, IDES may experience an increase when the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program becomes available on Monday.
IDES said if people believe they are eligible for the PUA they must apply for regular unemployment before applying for PUA benefits.
The PUA portal for applications will open on Monday on the IDES website.
Those with questions or in need of assistance with unemployment benefits at this time are encouraged to visit IDES.Illinois.gov.
