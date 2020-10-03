SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois surpassed another COVID-19 milestone Saturday as the state has now confirmed more than 300,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 300,088 total cases have been confirmed. The state also reported 2,442 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including an additional 31 deaths. The statewide death toll sits at 8,774.
Laboratories collected 71,634 new tests in the past 24 hours. The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped to 3.3%. That is the lowest the state has seen since July 22, according to IDPH data.
Hospitalization rates have continued to remain somewhat steady statewide, with 1,535 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized statewide. Of those patients, 361 are currently in intensive care units, while 140 are on ventilators as of midnight.
