SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Tax Amendment failed to pass after a 55 percent no vote.
Sen. Andy Manar (D-Springfield) said he knows the voters of Illinois have spoken, and the constitution can only be changed with approval of the voters in the state, but he says he believes the tax amendment was the best way to balance the state's budget.
"It's a reasonable expectation to say the wealthiest 3 percent of folks in Illinois should pay a little more than the rest of us," Manar said. "The challenge with our budget, going into this fiscal year, has become exponentially more difficult with the defeat of the fair tax."
The president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Todd Maisch, said he believes raising taxes on the wealthy wouldn't make a dent in the state's budget crisis.
"The legislature hasn't earned the trust that they know how to spend money wisely," Maisch said. "Why give them more money when they are going to come back in a another couple of years, when they squandered that money, and they're going to ask for another tax increase?"
Manar said the defeat of this referendum only makes balancing the budget even harder. He said he worries people like the ones he represents may have to pay the price.
"We can reduce spending for things like schools, and health care and social services, but when we reduce the funding for schools in the state budget, there's a corresponding increase on property taxes," Manar said. "Option number two, of course, is being bound to the the flat tax system, which means if taxes are raised on millionaires or billionaires, they also have be raised on people making minimum wage."
While the future of the state's budget is unknown, Maisch said the government needs to listen to its people.
"[Voters] spoke loud and clear," Maisch said. "Don't try to follow up the defeat of a tax plan by simply rolling out another tax plan."
