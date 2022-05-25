Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Texas school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead this week is having an impact on teachers here in Illinois.
“They’re frightened,” Dan Montgomery, President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) told WAND News. “They’re afraid to go into school and staff and children are frightened and parents are frightened.”
Montgomery points to a lack of action on changing gun laws. He says those in the halls of power in Washington have refused to act.
“This is a choice we’re making as a nation. To live under these conditions and subject our children and school and teachers and families to the threat of murder in their classrooms.”
Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, indicated Wednesday morning he wants to bring up a background check bill, already passed by the House, in the Senate after Memorial Day.
The IFT represents more than 100,000 teachers statewide.
