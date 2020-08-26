KENOSHA, Wisc. (WAND) - An Illinois teenager is facing homicide charges after police said he shot multiple people during the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police-involved shooting of a Black man.
The 17-year-old Antioch resident was taken into custody in Lake County, Illinois, Wednesday and is facing first-degree intentional homicide charges.
The teen is in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer him from Illinois to Wisconsin.
The teen is expected to appear in court Friday for an extradition hearing.
Three people were shot, two of whom were killed, late Tuesday in Kenosha.
The unrest is following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
At around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of 63rd and Sheridan Rd. for reports of a shooting.
Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have information contact Kenosha detectives at (262) 605-5203, or Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333 if they wish to remain anonymous.
Police said investigators were aware of videos related to the shooting circulating on social media.
Video posted to social media showed shots being fired in the street before a man is found with a gunshot wound to the head.
In a separate scene, a group of protesters can be heard following a man shouting "Why'd you shoot him?"
Later, video taken by a photographer at a nearby scene showed an armed man sitting on the ground with a crowd around him opening fire, shooting another man in the arm. A third man is seen lying on the ground before police arrive and carry him away."
Photos captured appeared to show a man kicking the gunman before another man with a skateboard appears to grab the man's weapon. The man with the skateboard appears to be the same one lying on the ground not moving in the video.
It remains unclear if the gunman was the same gunman from the earlier shooting in which a man was shot in the head.
