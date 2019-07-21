RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WAND) – An Illinois teen is dead after drowning in a Missouri Lake.
Officials say 17-year-old Kamerion Rice of Springfield drowned in Mark Twain Lake on Friday.
The victim’s grandmother said Rice was out on a boat with friends when the drowning happened.
Officials say Rice was not wearing a life jacket when the teen started wading near the shoreline of the lake. They say Rice walked out deeper into the water and was unable to swim.
Missouri first responders recovered Rice’s body Saturday afternoon after searching the body of water for hours.