DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four Illinois 8th grade students have won a European River Cruise contest.
One of those students is from Decatur.
The "Discovery Crew" cruise will go through the Netherlands and Belguim.
The kids won the contest through AAA to participate in an 8-day AmaWaterways European river cruise in March.
The winners are:
• Cherry Valley – Olivia S.
• Decatur – Hope R.
• Plainfield – Saba A.
• Chicago – Charles F.
Their full last names are not being shared by AAA due to their ages.
The contest was open to all eighth graders across AAA – The Auto Club Group's 11 states.
A total of 56 winners were selected.
The students won the contest by answering three essay questions and submitting a selfie showing their passion for travel. Each winner will be accompanied on the trip by a parent or guardian.
The trip is from March 27 to April 4. Winners and chaperones will fly to Amsterdam, then sail on an AmaWaterways river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands.
AAA partnered with AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance to provide the river cruise, flights, travel insurance, money for passports, and money to help offset the tax-impact of winning.
"We were amazed by the passionate responses from the many students who expressed their interest in going on this trip," said Deborah Haas, Vice President, Travel Products and Services, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "The winners chosen are different in many ways, but each shares a similar enthusiasm for travel. Soon, these students will immerse themselves in different cultures and see what it's like to be an eighth grader in two different countries. This truly has the potential to be a life-changing experience."
During the trip, students will follow a custom-designed itinerary focused on learning about local history, art, science, nature, and food. They will get to visit historic landmarks like the Anne Frank House.
They will also meet students at two different schools to see what life is like as an eighth grader in Belgium and the Netherlands.
"Travel is so important to opening up understanding and acceptance of diverse cultures and people, and it should start at a young age," said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-owner AmaWaterways. "We're thrilled to partner with AAA to offer these eighth graders a very personal and immersive river cruise on which they'll create memories that last a lifetime!"