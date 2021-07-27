ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois officials said the state is fully aligning with federal guidance recommending Americans wear masks indoors.
As WAND News previously reported Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all Americans, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks in public, indoor settings in areas that have substantial and high COVID-19 transmission. This includes most of central Illinois.
The CDC also recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors of K-12 schools, whether or not a person is vaccinated.
“While data continues to show the effectiveness of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized in the U.S., including against the delta variant, we are still seeing the virus rapidly spread among the unvaccinated,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant. We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools.”
The delta variant is much more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain, officials said. It spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another compared to other strains.
The CDC said the delta variant is causing some vaccine breakthrough infections, but even with that, most breakthroughs are mild and vaccines are preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death, a press release from state leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.